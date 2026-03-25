Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 29,410 shares, an increase of 188.7% from the February 26th total of 10,188 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,560 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 216,560 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBXG. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000.

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Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE NBXG traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.19. The company had a trading volume of 133,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,705. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average is $14.41. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $15.65.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Announces Dividend

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

(Get Free Report)

The Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund (NYSE:NBXG) is an actively managed, closed-end fund dedicated to investing in companies driving the evolution of global connectivity infrastructure. Launched in February 2024 by Neuberger Berman, NBXG seeks total return by building a diversified portfolio of equity and equity-related securities in firms involved in 5G networks, fiber-optic systems, satellite communications, data centers, cloud computing, and other emerging technologies that support faster and more reliable digital connections.

Under its investment strategy, NBXG allocates capital across hardware and software providers, telecommunications carriers, semiconductor manufacturers, and equipment suppliers that benefit from the rollout and expansion of next-generation networks.

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