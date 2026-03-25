Nervos Network Market Capitalization Tops $69.73 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a market cap of $69.73 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Arweave (AR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71,794.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.54 or 0.00666454 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00013171 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $338.83 or 0.00471884 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00078704 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $238.24 or 0.00331788 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00012161 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 49,236,059,392 coins and its circulating supply is 48,455,529,546 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

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