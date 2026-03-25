Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Shares Down 3% – Here’s Why

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $113.55 and last traded at $114.15. Approximately 13,365,903 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 15,155,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.62.

Nebius Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Get Nebius Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NBIS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered Nebius Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nebius Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.09.

Nebius Group Stock Up 0.2%

The company has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.83 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.81 and its 200 day moving average is $101.03.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.27). Nebius Group had a net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $227.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.05 million. Research analysts predict that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nebius Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Nebius Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nebius Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nebius Group by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nebius Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nebius Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nebius Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.