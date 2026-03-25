National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of National Australia Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.55, but opened at $15.60. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 10,646 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NABZY shares. UBS Group raised National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research upgraded National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

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National Australia Bank Stock Performance

National Australia Bank Company Profile

The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day moving average is $14.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

(Get Free Report)

National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS: NABZY) is one of Australia’s largest banking groups, offering a broad range of financial services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional customers. Its core activities include personal and business banking — such as deposits, home and business lending, credit cards and payment services — as well as wealth management, insurance, markets and specialist lending. The bank provides transaction and cash management solutions, financing and advisory services to corporate clients and institutional investors.

Headquartered in Melbourne, NAB traces its corporate origins to a 1982 merger between the National Bank of Australasia and the Commercial Banking Company of Sydney, with precursor institutions dating to the 19th century.

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