Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 3,020 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% during the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 81.6% in the third quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 89 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Stories Impacting UnitedHealth Group
Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company reiterates growth/efficiency push and is expanding AI investments to drive operational savings and revenue growth; management reiterated guidance at recent investor conference, which supports a constructive medium‑term outlook. UnitedHealth (UNH) Expands AI Investments to Boost Efficiency
- Positive Sentiment: Some analysts and commentators argue recent sell‑off is overdone and UnitedHealth’s diversified model and steady execution make current levels a buying opportunity for long‑term investors. UnitedHealth Group: Fears Remain Overblown In A Panicky Market
- Neutral Sentiment: Several pieces summarize Wall Street analysts’ bullish aggregate ratings (Average Brokerage Recommendation), noting analysts remain generally positive — useful context but may have limited short‑term impact given past optimism in sell‑side ratings. Is It Worth Investing in UnitedHealth (UNH) Based on Wall Street’s Bullish Views?
- Neutral Sentiment: Additional market commentary compares UNH’s steady profile to peers (Centene) and flags relative valuation and yield vs. growth tradeoffs — background analysis for positioning, not an immediate catalyst. The Upside Debate: UnitedHealth’s Consistency vs Centene’s Comeback
- Negative Sentiment: DOJ has escalated an antitrust probe into the relationship between Optum and UnitedHealth’s insurance arm, increasing regulatory risk and headline volatility that can pressure valuation. DOJ Antitrust Probe Puts Focus On UnitedHealth Valuation And Integrated Model
- Negative Sentiment: CVS reached a proposed settlement with the FTC in a high‑profile insulin pricing suit, leaving UnitedHealth (as a PBM/insurer market participant) as a potential remaining defendant/holdout — another legal/regulatory overhang. CVS, FTC reach proposed settlement in insulin pricing case
- Negative Sentiment: Several outlets note analyst downgrades and a pessimistic Zacks earnings estimate; pressure from widening gaps between reimbursement rates and medical expenses is cited as a near‑term profit margin risk. UnitedHealth (UNH) Stock Faces Pressure from Analyst Downgrades and Regulatory Challenges UnitedHealth Stock Is Down 18% in 2026 and Keeps Stumbling Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Estimate for UNH Earnings
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UNH
UnitedHealth Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $272.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $606.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $294.53 and its 200 day moving average is $323.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.41.
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.81 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.
UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.02%.
About UnitedHealth Group
UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.
UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.
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