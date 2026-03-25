Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 3,020 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% during the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 81.6% in the third quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 89 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting UnitedHealth Group

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $391.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Evercore upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $272.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $606.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $294.53 and its 200 day moving average is $323.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.41.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.81 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.02%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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