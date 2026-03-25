Moody National Bank Trust Division Increases Stock Position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. $ZETA

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 129.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,821 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned 0.08% of Zeta Global worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 15.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Zeta Global by 1.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 66,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Zeta Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Zeta Global Stock Performance

ZETA stock opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.81, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.93.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zeta Global, founded in 2007 and headquartered in New York City, is a leading data-driven marketing technology company. The firm’s mission centers on helping brands acquire, grow and retain customers through a unified customer lifecycle management platform. Over the years, Zeta Global has built a reputation for leveraging big data and predictive analytics to power digital marketing programs across multiple channels.

At the core of Zeta’s offering is the Zeta Marketing Platform, which combines identity resolution, audience insights and real-time engagement capabilities.

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