Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $2.51 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $2,138,031,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 110.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,780,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,417,997,000 after buying an additional 936,015 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100,678.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 404,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $286,017,000 after acquiring an additional 403,721 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,895,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,345,924,000 after acquiring an additional 291,280 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,539,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,628,507,000 after purchasing an additional 227,604 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $835.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $892.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $847.92. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.38 and a 12 month high of $984.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $2.03. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 13.73%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.75, for a total transaction of $4,492,196.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,301 shares in the company, valued at $9,515,548.75. This trade represents a 32.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 9,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $927.51, for a total value of $8,893,893.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,189,542.83. This represents a 34.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 117,283 shares of company stock valued at $112,016,033 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More The Goldman Sachs Group News

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GS. Zacks Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $927.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Autonomous Res dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,047.00 to $960.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $1,048.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $919.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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