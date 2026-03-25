Moody National Bank Trust Division Grows Stock Position in Modine Manufacturing Company $MOD

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 21.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $547,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 8.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 17.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $228.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.47. Modine Manufacturing Company has a fifty-two week low of $64.79 and a fifty-two week high of $243.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $805.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MOD shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MOD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Suresh V. Garimella sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $202,477.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 79,856 shares in the company, valued at $14,699,093.92. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

About Modine Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) is a global provider of thermal management solutions serving automotive, commercial transportation, heavy-duty off-highway, industrial, HVAC and refrigeration markets. The company designs, manufactures, tests and markets a broad array of heat-transfer products that manage temperature and energy efficiency for engines, power electronics and building climate control systems.

Its product portfolio includes heat exchangers, condensers, radiators, evaporators, charge air coolers, fan systems and associated controls.

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