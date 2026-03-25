Moody National Bank Trust Division Decreases Stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $27,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.98, for a total transaction of $107,748.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,774.50. The trade was a 5.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.82, for a total value of $14,176,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 171,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,634,929.64. This trade represents a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 32,431 shares of company stock worth $21,969,404 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.2%

NOC opened at $681.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a one year low of $450.13 and a one year high of $774.00. The company has a market cap of $96.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $705.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $625.92.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.26. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $11.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $688.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $752.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $680.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $693.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOC

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company’s portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company’s work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.