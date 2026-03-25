Moody National Bank Trust Division Decreases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,929 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 18,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.17, for a total value of $4,701,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 231,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,341,500.31. This trade represents a 7.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $234.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $264.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.75. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.38 and a 1-year high of $293.06.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. The firm had revenue of $20.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LOW

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe’s also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

See Also

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