Mondi Plc Uns (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Mondi Plc Uns (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Research raised Mondi Plc Uns from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Mondi Plc Uns Stock Performance

Mondi Plc Uns Company Profile

Shares of Mondi Plc Uns stock opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.08. Mondi Plc Uns has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $33.93.

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Mondi Plc is an integrated packaging and paper group that specializes in sustainable solutions across a broad range of industries. The company’s core activities include the production of containerboard, corrugated packaging, flexible packaging, and uncoated fine paper. Mondi’s product portfolio serves sectors such as food and beverage, consumer goods, industrial applications and e-commerce, helping customers optimize their packaging designs for performance and environmental impact.

Headquartered in Weybridge, United Kingdom, Mondi has its roots in South Africa and traces its modern corporate structure back to a demerger from Anglo American plc in 2007.

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