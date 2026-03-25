MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO) Short Interest Down 99.0% in March

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2026

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGOGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 5 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the February 26th total of 499 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,011 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 9,011 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA FNGO traded down $3.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.16. The stock had a trading volume of 8,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,719. MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN has a 1-year low of $48.67 and a 1-year high of $140.87. The company has a market capitalization of $455.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.61.

About MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN

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The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETNs (FNGO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund provides 2x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. The index is highly concentrated and equally weighted. FNGO was launched on Aug 6, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

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