Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Michelmersh Brick had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 7.48%.

Michelmersh Brick Trading Up 3.6%

Michelmersh Brick stock opened at GBX 72.55 on Wednesday. Michelmersh Brick has a one year low of GBX 66 and a one year high of GBX 119. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 85.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of £65.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.71.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Michelmersh Brick from GBX 150 to GBX 130 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 140.

Michelmersh Brick Company Profile

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Michelmersh Brick Holdings PLC is a business with seven market leading brands: Blockleys, Carlton, Charnwood, Freshfield Lane, Michelmersh, Hathern Terra Cotta and Floren. These divisions operate within a fully integrated business combining the manufacture of clay bricks and pavers. The Group also includes a landfill operator, New Acres Limited, and seeks to develop future landfill and development opportunities on ancillary land assets.

Established in 1997 the Company has grown through acquisition and organic growth into a profitable and asset rich business, producing over 120 million clay bricks and pavers per annum.

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