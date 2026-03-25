Miami International (NYSE:MIAX) EVP Shelly Brown Sells 25,932 Shares

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MIAX – Get Free Report) EVP Shelly Brown sold 25,932 shares of Miami International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $1,019,905.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 299,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,767,418.01. The trade was a 7.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Miami International Price Performance

NYSE MIAX opened at $39.49 on Wednesday. Miami International Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.12.

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Miami International (NYSE:MIAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $369.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.13 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Miami International

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Miami International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Miami International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Miami International by 295.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Miami International in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Miami International during the third quarter worth $101,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on MIAX shares. Zacks Research downgraded Miami International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Miami International in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Miami International in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Miami International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Miami International

About Miami International

(Get Free Report)

Miami International (NYSE:MIAX) is a U.S. exchange holding company that operates electronic trading venues and provides market infrastructure for listed options and related products. Its primary business activities include operating regulated exchanges, delivering market data feeds, and offering trading technology and connectivity services designed for professional traders, broker-dealers, and market makers. The company focuses on low-latency execution, order matching, and the operational controls required to support high-volume, automated trading strategies in listed derivatives.

Products and services provided by Miami International include fully electronic order matching engines, transmittable market data and feed products, colocation and connectivity solutions, and tools for risk management and regulatory compliance.

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