Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) Trading Down 12.8% – Here’s Why

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 12.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.9050 and last traded at $4.01. Approximately 547,426 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 368,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

Mercurity Fintech Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.95.

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Institutional Trading of Mercurity Fintech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in Mercurity Fintech during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Mercurity Fintech in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mercurity Fintech in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercurity Fintech during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Mercurity Fintech during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. 30.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercurity Fintech Company Profile

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc operates as a fintech company powered by blockchain. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders; and asset digitalization platform, which offers blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals. It also offers cryptocurrency mining services that provides computing power to the mining pool; and digital consultation services, such as digital payment solutions, asset management, and online and traditional brokerage services.

Further Reading

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