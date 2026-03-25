Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) Trading Down 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC – Get Free Report) were down 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 27 and last traded at GBX 27. Approximately 6,126,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 519% from the average daily volume of 988,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 67 price target on shares of Mercia Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercia Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 67.

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Mercia Asset Management Price Performance

About Mercia Asset Management

The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 29.51. The stock has a market cap of £114.96 million, a PE ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 0.78.

(Get Free Report)

Mercia is a regionally focused private capital asset manager with c.£2.0billion of AuM, investing across venture capital, private debt, private equity and property development finance. Our purpose is to deliver long-term value for investors while supporting the growth and resilience of the UK economy.

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