Meadowbrook Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,385 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Meadowbrook Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 72.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,290 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the quarter. Meadowbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 16.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 133.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,696 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at $211,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Morgan Stanley set a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.86.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $196.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.98 and a 200-day moving average of $217.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.19. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $254.35. The firm has a market cap of $154.14 billion, a PE ratio of 97.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $10.32. The company had revenue of $23.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($5.90) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 10,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.99, for a total transaction of $2,456,193.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,781.08. This represents a 41.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $224.20 per share, for a total transaction of $499,966.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 4,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,206. The trade was a 101.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,687. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Boeing

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Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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