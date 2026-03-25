Meadowbrook Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.31 Million in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. $VKTX

Meadowbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000. Viking Therapeutics accounts for about 1.5% of Meadowbrook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VKTX. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VKTX shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.80.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $32.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.87. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.92 and a 52-week high of $43.15.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.49). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viking Therapeutics

In related news, insider Neil William Aubuchon purchased 4,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,912.50. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 4,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,912.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 57,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $1,897,046.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 189,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,247,413.90. This trade represents a 23.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 364,731 shares of company stock worth $12,053,627 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Viking Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Viking Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and maintained a $102.00 price target, implying substantial upside versus current levels — this keeps institutional analyst attention focused on Viking’s clinical runway. Benzinga

HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and maintained a $102.00 price target, implying substantial upside versus current levels — this keeps institutional analyst attention focused on Viking’s clinical runway. Positive Sentiment: Seeking Alpha published a piece highlighting an “equally important catalyst ahead,” pointing readers to upcoming trial/readout events that could re-rate the stock if results are favorable. Viking Therapeutics: An Equally Important Catalyst Ahead

Seeking Alpha published a piece highlighting an “equally important catalyst ahead,” pointing readers to upcoming trial/readout events that could re-rate the stock if results are favorable. Positive Sentiment: The Motley Fool published a bullish outlook noting key clinical data expected later this year that could spark a renewed move higher if outcomes are positive. Why Viking Therapeutics Stock Could Take Off Later This Year

The Motley Fool published a bullish outlook noting key clinical data expected later this year that could spark a renewed move higher if outcomes are positive. Neutral Sentiment: Kalkine published a stability/market‑structure piece assessing how VKTX behaves relative to the Nasdaq‑100; useful for positioning but not a direct catalyst. Does Viking Therapeutics Show Stability…

Kalkine published a stability/market‑structure piece assessing how VKTX behaves relative to the Nasdaq‑100; useful for positioning but not a direct catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple short‑interest notices in the feed report a “large increase” in March but show zero shares / NaN changes and 0.0 days of cover — the numbers are internally inconsistent, indicating reporting errors or delayed/cleaned data rather than a clear rise in short activity. Investors should treat these items cautiously until official exchange short‑interest data is confirmed.

Multiple short‑interest notices in the feed report a “large increase” in March but show zero shares / NaN changes and 0.0 days of cover — the numbers are internally inconsistent, indicating reporting errors or delayed/cleaned data rather than a clear rise in short activity. Investors should treat these items cautiously until official exchange short‑interest data is confirmed. Negative Sentiment: Market wrap pieces from Yahoo Finance and Zacks noted VKTX “dipped more than the broader market” in the latest session; these headlines reflect the immediate price weakness and may have prompted short‑term selling/weakness. Why Viking Therapeutics Dipped Zacks: Why VKTX Dipped

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company’s pipeline leverages small-molecule approaches to target hormone signaling pathways implicated in conditions such as non‐alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), dyslipidemia, type 2 diabetes and muscle wasting disorders.

The company’s lead programs include VK2809, a thyroid hormone receptor‐beta agonist designed to reduce liver fat and improve lipid profiles in patients with NASH and dyslipidemia, and VK5211, a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) aimed at enhancing muscle mass and function in individuals with muscle wasting conditions.

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