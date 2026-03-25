McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Buys 14,838 Shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF $ARTY

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,838 shares during the period. iShares Future AI & Tech ETF accounts for 2.5% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC owned 0.31% of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF worth $6,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shira Ridge Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $755,000. Wealth Management Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $918,000. CW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the second quarter worth $678,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF by 111.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 230,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 121,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 124,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 22,429 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Future AI & Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of ARTY opened at $48.48 on Wednesday. iShares Future AI & Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $54.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (ARTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a concentrated index of global companies that provide products and services that are expected to contribute to artificial intelligence technologies. Holdings are selected and weighted based on a modified market-cap. ARTY was launched on Jun 26, 2018 and is issued by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Future AI & Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.