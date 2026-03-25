Maxus Realty Trust (OTCMKTS:MRTI) Releases Earnings Results

Maxus Realty Trust (OTCMKTS:MRTI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Maxus Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MRTI opened at $77.11 on Wednesday. Maxus Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $54.00 and a 12 month high of $103.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.81. The firm has a market cap of $91.76 million, a P/E ratio of 63.73 and a beta of 0.10.

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Maxus Realty Trust Company Profile

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Maxus Realty Trust, Inc (the Trust), is structured as what is commonly referred to as an umbrella partnership REIT, or UPREIT, structure. To effect the UPREIT restructuring, the Trust formed Maxus Operating Limited Partnership, a Delaware limited partnership (“MOLP”), to which the Trust contributed all of its assets, in exchange for a 99.999% partnership interest in MOLP and the assumption by MOLP of all of the Trust’s liabilities.

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