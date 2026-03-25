Maxus Realty Trust (OTCMKTS:MRTI) Releases Earnings Results

Maxus Realty Trust (OTCMKTS:MRTI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Maxus Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of MRTI opened at $77.11 on Wednesday. Maxus Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $54.00 and a 12 month high of $103.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.81. The firm has a market cap of $91.76 million, a P/E ratio of 63.73 and a beta of 0.10.
Maxus Realty Trust Company Profile
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