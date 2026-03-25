Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MCS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Marcus in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marcus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

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Marcus Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE:MCS opened at $16.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Marcus has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.76 million, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.57.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). Marcus had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.67%.The firm had revenue of $193.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.19 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marcus will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marcus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Insider Activity at Marcus

In related news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger sold 25,000 shares of Marcus stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 199,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,804. The trade was a 11.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marcus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,915,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,714,000 after acquiring an additional 141,064 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marcus by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,085,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,842,000 after purchasing an additional 70,958 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Marcus by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 915,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,205,000 after purchasing an additional 100,480 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Marcus by 4.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 912,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 40,295 shares during the period. Finally, Saber Capital Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Marcus in the fourth quarter valued at $7,836,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marcus

(Get Free Report)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names. The company also owns and operates full-service hotels and resorts, as well as manages full-service hotels, resorts, and other properties. In addition, it provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development; and manages condominium hotels under long-term management contracts.

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