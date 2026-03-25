LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.37 and last traded at $77.23, with a volume of 4357763 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Fermium Researc raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.61.

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LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 1.6%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.10 and its 200-day moving average is $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.64.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.44). LyondellBasell Industries had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is -118.45%.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 384,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $26,199,255.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,270,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,107,643.34. This represents a 6.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 21,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 35.4% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 188.6% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 782,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,252,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 24.2% in the second quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company’s integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

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