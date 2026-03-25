LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Shares Down 3.3% – Here’s Why

LY Corporation Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.75. 604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 419,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

LY Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.48.

Get LY alerts:

LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter. LY had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 5.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LY Corporation Unsponsored ADR will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LY

LY Corporation engages in the online advertising and e-commerce businesses in Japan. The company provides LINE, a communication app; and Yahoo! JAPAN, an internet service that offers search, news, weather, shopping, auction, and other services. It also offers reuse, membership, and payment-related services. The company was formerly known as Z Holdings Corporation and changed its name to LY Corporation in October 2023. LY Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chiyoda, Japan. LY Corporation operates as a subsidiary of A Holdings Corporation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.