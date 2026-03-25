LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Shares Down 3.3% – Here’s Why

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2026

LY Corporation Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOYGet Free Report) shares traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.75. 604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 419,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

LY Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.48.

LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOYGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter. LY had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 5.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LY Corporation Unsponsored ADR will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LY

(Get Free Report)

LY Corporation engages in the online advertising and e-commerce businesses in Japan. The company provides LINE, a communication app; and Yahoo! JAPAN, an internet service that offers search, news, weather, shopping, auction, and other services. It also offers reuse, membership, and payment-related services. The company was formerly known as Z Holdings Corporation and changed its name to LY Corporation in October 2023. LY Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chiyoda, Japan. LY Corporation operates as a subsidiary of A Holdings Corporation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.