Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Trading Up 10% – Should You Buy?

Lundin Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) shares rose 10% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.9120 and last traded at $23.7440. Approximately 17,155 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 229,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUNMF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Cormark upgraded Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Lundin Mining Trading Down 0.8%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Lundin Mining Corp. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lundin Mining

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation is a Canada-based diversified base metals mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mines. The company’s portfolio encompasses copper, nickel, zinc, and lead, with by-products including gold and silver. Through its technical expertise and focus on cost-effective operations, Lundin Mining aims to maximize long-term value while meeting industry standards for safety and environmental stewardship.

Operationally, Lundin Mining holds interests in several producing assets across the Americas and Europe.

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