Lorin Brass Sells 1,000 Shares of Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Stock

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) Director Lorin Brass sold 1,000 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,455 shares in the company, valued at $785,475. This trade represents a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bristow Group Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE VTOL opened at $45.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Bristow Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.35.

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Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.15. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.66%.The company had revenue of $377.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.33 million.

Bristow Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristow Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Bristow Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the first quarter worth $1,119,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Bristow Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Bristow Group by 178.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 34,317 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Bristow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristow Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 624,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,588,000 after buying an additional 51,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VTOL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bristow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Bristow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Bristow Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JonesTrading began coverage on shares of Bristow Group in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bristow Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristow Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bristow Group

About Bristow Group

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Bristow Group Inc is a global provider of helicopter services to the offshore energy industry and search-and-rescue (SAR) operations worldwide. The company specializes in the safe and efficient transport of personnel, equipment and supplies to offshore oil and gas platforms, as well as emergency response and medevac services. Bristow’s operations support exploration, production and decommissioning activities, helping energy companies maintain continuity of production in some of the world’s most challenging environments.

The company maintains a diverse fleet of turbine-powered helicopters, including medium- and heavy-lift aircraft such as the Sikorsky S-92, Airbus H225 (formerly EC225) and Leonardo AW189.

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