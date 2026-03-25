Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK) Issues Earnings Results

Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Literacy Capital had a negative net margin of 24.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

Literacy Capital Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of LON:BOOK traded down GBX 3.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 331.51. 1,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,672. The company has a market capitalization of £199.49 million, a PE ratio of -109.41 and a beta of 0.12. Literacy Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 328 and a 52-week high of GBX 456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 385.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 380.58.

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About Literacy Capital

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Literacy Capital plc is a closed-end investment company established in 2017 that is focused on investing in and supporting UK businesses and helping their management teams achieve success.

It also has an unusual charitable feature with donations made each year to literacy charities in the UK equating to 0.5% of net assets p.a.

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