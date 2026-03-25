Lista DAO (LISTA) Trading Down 8.5% Over Last Week

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Lista DAO has a market capitalization of $23.59 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lista DAO token can now be purchased for about $0.0835 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lista DAO has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71,198.32 or 0.99798032 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71,097.99 or 0.99798256 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Lista DAO

Lista DAO’s genesis date was August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 795,588,564 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,540,606 tokens. The official message board for Lista DAO is medium.com/@listadao. The official website for Lista DAO is lista.org. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lista DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 795,588,564.255041 with 282,540,607.3798559 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.0842523 USD and is up 0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $2,834,912.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lista DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lista DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lista DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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