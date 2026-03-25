Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Short Interest Update

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 375,698 shares, a growth of 248.9% from the February 26th total of 107,685 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 641,302 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 641,302 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Lifetime Brands

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands during the second quarter worth $88,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Lifetime Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Lifetime Brands by 388.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 41,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lifetime Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $381,000. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Lifetime Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Lifetime Brands stock opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.15, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. Lifetime Brands has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $5.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.71.

Lifetime Brands Announces Dividend

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $204.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.09 million. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Lifetime Brands will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is currently -13.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Lifetime Brands in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lifetime Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Lifetime Brands in a research report on Friday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lifetime Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lifetime Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, sources, manufactures and distributes a broad portfolio of consumer products for the home. Headquartered in Garden City, New York, the company operates three primary business segments—Kitchenware, Tabletop & Home Décor and Tools & Storage—providing solutions for food preparation, cooking, serving and storage under both proprietary and licensed brand names.

In the Kitchenware segment, Lifetime Brands offers cookware, bakeware, cutlery and small electric appliances under brands such as Farberware and Chef’sChoice.

Further Reading

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