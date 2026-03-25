Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 11,600 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 66.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 468.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 106,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,660,000 after acquiring an additional 57,149 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,654,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 83.1% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 98.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter.

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Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF stock opened at $114.84 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $124.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.59 and its 200 day moving average is $119.51. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

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