Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Leonardo DRS from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Leonardo DRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Truist Financial set a $59.00 target price on Leonardo DRS in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price target on Leonardo DRS in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leonardo DRS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

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Leonardo DRS Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Leonardo DRS stock traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $45.25. 66,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,371. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Leonardo DRS has a one year low of $28.17 and a one year high of $49.31.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.79 million. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 7.62%.The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Leonardo DRS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.260 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Leonardo DRS will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Leonardo DRS

In other news, EVP Sally Wallace sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $45,721.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,275.01. This trade represents a 2.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Dippold sold 16,330 shares of Leonardo DRS stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $739,259.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,177.94. The trade was a 38.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,218 shares of company stock valued at $1,719,136. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 91.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 564.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 72.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Leonardo DRS by 7,041.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

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Leonardo DRS is a U.S.-based defense technology company and wholly owned subsidiary of Italy’s Leonardo S.p.A. The firm specializes in developing and integrating mission-critical systems for military and government customers, with a primary focus on command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR). Its core offerings encompass advanced sensors, targeting systems, radars and electronic warfare solutions designed to enhance situational awareness and operational effectiveness across land, sea and air domains.

The company’s portfolio includes naval combat management systems, unmanned vehicle sensors, power generation and distribution equipment, and training and simulation solutions.

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