Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HII. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 140.0% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 4,400 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.45, for a total transaction of $1,858,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,601,082. The trade was a 17.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric D. Chewning sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.44, for a total value of $736,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,774.56. This trade represents a 46.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HII. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Melius Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup raised their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $384.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $402.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $420.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.39. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.42 and a 12-month high of $460.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.32.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The aerospace company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 4.85%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company’s products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman’s shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

See Also

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