Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Trading Down 4% – What’s Next?

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) shares were down 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.19 and last traded at $3.2550. Approximately 702,148 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,449,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DNUT shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Krispy Kreme from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.52.

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Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $577.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average is $3.68.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 33.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $392.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Krispy Kreme

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNUT. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 522.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,093,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,932 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Krispy Kreme by 568.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 57,036 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 41,929 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Krispy Kreme

(Get Free Report)

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Inc (NASDAQ: DNUT) is a global retailer and wholesaler renowned for its signature Original Glazed doughnut and a variety of other sweet treats. The company operates through a combination of company-owned stores, franchise outlets and strategic partnerships with supermarkets, convenience stores and other foodservice channels. In addition to its doughnut portfolio, Krispy Kreme offers freshly brewed coffee, assorted beverages and proprietary seasonal items designed to drive traffic and foster brand loyalty.

Founded in 1937 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, by Vernon Rudolph, Krispy Kreme has grown from a single local shop to a multinational brand.

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