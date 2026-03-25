Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.90), FiscalAI reports.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $4.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25. The company has a market cap of $7.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of -0.80.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiora Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 110,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 73,417 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kiora Pharmaceuticals by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KPRX

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: KPRX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing innovative therapies for serious eye diseases. The company’s research efforts focus on modulating immune and neurological pathways in the eye to address conditions that currently have limited treatment options. Kiora’s approach combines small-molecule immunomodulators with advanced gene-based and optogenetic technologies to preserve and restore vision.

The company’s lead product candidate, KIO-100 (PP-001), is an intravitreal formulation designed to inhibit key inflammatory pathways implicated in non-infectious uveitis and other autoimmune ocular disorders.

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