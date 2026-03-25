Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Trading 8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.50 and last traded at $49.7670. 16,082 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 45,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KARO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Karooooo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Karooooo from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Karooooo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

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Karooooo Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.07.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $82.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.04 million. Karooooo had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 31.83%. Karooooo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.876-2.049 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karooooo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its stake in Karooooo by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Karooooo during the 4th quarter worth about $623,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Karooooo by 852.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Karooooo during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000.

About Karooooo

(Get Free Report)

Karooooo Ltd is a global provider of telematics software-as-a-service solutions for vehicle and fleet management. Through its flagship platform, the company delivers real-time GPS tracking, stolen vehicle recovery and driver behaviour analytics, enabling commercial fleets and automotive insurers to optimise operations, increase safety and reduce costs.

Karooooo’s SaaS platform integrates proprietary hardware devices with cloud-based analytics and mobile applications. Customers gain access to live vehicle location data, engine diagnostics, route planning tools and customizable reporting dashboards.

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