Karman Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Karman (NYSE:KRMN) management highlighted record fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2025 results and issued an increased outlook for fiscal 2026, citing strong demand across space and defense end markets, a growing backlog, and ongoing capacity expansion initiatives.

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Leadership transition and “record” 2025 performance

The call marked the first earnings conference call for new Chief Executive Officer Jon Rambeau, who said he was “excited” to lead the company and described Karman’s engineering expertise and vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities as differentiators across national security and the space economy. Former CEO Tony Koblinski, now a director, summarized the company’s 2025 performance and thanked employees, the board, customers, and shareholders.

Koblinski said the company delivered “another quarter of record performance,” driven by execution and momentum following Karman’s February 2025 IPO. For the fourth quarter, he reported record quarterly revenue of, record gross profit of, and record adjusted EBITDA of, while backlog reached an all-time high of

For the full fiscal year, Koblinski said Karman delivered record results, with revenue and adjusted EBITDA ahead of the updated guidance provided roughly two months earlier. Full-year revenue was $472 million, gross profit was $190 million (40% of revenue), and adjusted EBITDA was $145 million.

Quarter and full-year financial details

Chief Financial Officer Mike Willis said fourth-quarter revenue rose 47% year over year to $134 million. Gross profit increased 54% to $54 million, with gross margin of 40%. Net income rose more than 300% to $8 million. Adjusted EBITDA climbed 59% to $42 million, and adjusted EPS increased to $0.11 per diluted share from $0.03. Backlog grew 38% year over year to $801 million. Willis noted the company’s backlog calculation did not change, but the terminology was updated from “funded backlog” to “backlog” to align with industry practice.

Willis said growth in the fourth quarter extended across all three reported end markets:

Hypersonics and strategic missile defense (SMD): revenue grew 42% to $48 million , driven by expanded strategic missile programs, progress on NGI, higher volumes on classified programs, and increased hypersonic testbed activities.

revenue grew to , driven by expanded strategic missile programs, progress on NGI, higher volumes on classified programs, and increased hypersonic testbed activities. Space and launch: revenue increased 25% to $36 million , driven by timing of orders supporting legacy and emerging launch providers.

revenue increased to , driven by timing of orders supporting legacy and emerging launch providers. Tactical missiles and integrated defense systems (IDS): revenue rose 77% to $50 million, attributed to demand tied to advanced drones and loitering munitions and higher production rates for GMLRS.

For full-year fiscal 2025, Willis reported revenue growth of 37% to $472 million. Gross profit increased 44% to $190 million, with gross margin of 40%. Net income rose 37% to $17 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased 37% to $145 million, and adjusted EPS rose to $0.37 from $0.13.

M&A activity and new maritime end market reporting

Management emphasized acquisitions as a key part of the company’s growth strategy. Koblinski said Karman completed three acquisitions during 2025—MTI, ISP, and Five Axis—adding capabilities in advanced metallic solutions, energetic deployment systems, and precision solutions for liquid rocket engines. In January 2026, the company acquired Seemann and MSC, which Koblinski said extended Karman’s reach into maritime defense, including “long-standing positions” on Columbia-, Virginia-, and Seawolf-class submarine programs, while deepening expertise in composites and advanced materials.

Willis said Karman will begin reporting a fourth end market in the first quarter of 2026: Maritime Defense Systems, which will include existing maritime programs and those from Seemann and MSC. He said the company expects its four end markets to be “relatively balanced” with “no discernible seasonality.”

Willis also noted a “temporary slowdown” in contracting activity during the fourth quarter of 2025 extending into the first quarter of 2026, attributing it to a federal government shutdown. He said the company continues discussing production needs and ramp-ups with customers that are expected to materialize once contracts are awarded.

Capacity expansion, hiring, and operating system rollout

Chief Operating Officer Jonathan Beaudoin said Karman is investing ahead of contract receipt to support anticipated customer production ramp-ups. He framed capacity in four areas: facilities and equipment, workforce, supply chain, and operating tools.

Beaudoin said Karman has over 1 million square feet under roof and plans a Salt Lake City manufacturing hub that will add nearly 200,000 square feet, quadruple production capacity for loitering UAV launch systems, and add redundant nozzle manufacturing capacity. He said the site is expected to reach initial operational capability in the fourth quarter of this year. Beaudoin also said Karman is co-investing with the government a total of $10 million to expand nozzle production capacity for solid rocket motor subsystems.

On workforce, Beaudoin said employee count grew from about 1,100 to 1,400 in 2025, primarily due to acquisitions, and that the company has expanded recruiting resources. On supply chain, he said the company is monitoring potential bottlenecks and highlighted ISP’s role in securing energetic formulations, as well as Seemann and MSC’s composite expertise and materials. He also discussed the rollout of the Karman Operating System, integrating ERP with manufacturing execution and asset monitoring tools and using AI-enabled technologies to improve throughput, reduce downtime, and improve yield and safety.

2026 guidance raised; backlog visibility and margin commentary

Rambeau said demand conditions remain favorable and issued updated fiscal 2026 guidance: revenue of $715 million to $730 million and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $207 million to $218 million. He said this implies 53% year-over-year revenue growth and 46% adjusted EBITDA growth and represents an increase from guidance communicated in January. He added that Karman expects growth to be “roughly split” between organic and inorganic sources and expects the first half to represent about 45% of total revenue and adjusted EBITDA, with sequential quarterly growth similar to last year.

Rambeau also said that, as of March 20, 2026, strong market conditions and the Seemann and MSC acquisition expanded backlog to more than $1 billion, providing about 80% visibility to the midpoint of the revenue guidance range.

In Q&A, management addressed several topics, including multiyear procurement frameworks, supply chain, and program timing. Rambeau said benefits from multiyear frameworks would require additional clarity with prime contractors and that he did not expect meaningful orders tied to those frameworks until “at the earliest” the fourth quarter of the year, with greater impact in 2027 and beyond. Willis and Rambeau said the company increased planned 2026 CapEx to about 5% of revenue (from an earlier 4.5% planning assumption) to expand capacity.

On margins, management said there were no notable mix changes in the $801 million year-end backlog, but noted Seemann and MSC have a different contract profile due to a higher mix of cost-plus work versus firm-fixed. Management said that cost-plus mix is embedded in 2026 guidance and is the “primary reason” adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be lower in 2026 than in 2025.

Willis said Karman ended the quarter with $34 million in cash and equivalents and invested $20 million in 2025 CapEx, including investments in Decatur, Alabama; a clean room in Mukilteo; and an energetics testing complex in Skagit. He said total debt increased to $768 million following the Seemann acquisition, with an interest rate of SOFR plus 2.75%, and that management expects leverage to decline to approximately 3x adjusted EBITDA by the end of 2026. Willis added that Karman increased its revolving credit facility to $150 million from $50 million earlier in the month and expects a fiscal 2026 statutory tax rate of 25.5%.

About Karman (NYSE:KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives. We estimate that no single program accounted for more than 10% of sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 or the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, with revenue from over 100 active programs supporting current production and next-generation space, missile, hypersonic, and defense applications.

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