JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ Stock Holdings Lowered by Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,801 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 74,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 140,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after buying an additional 34,547 shares during the last quarter.

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JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $56.06 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $44.31 and a one year high of $60.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.97 and a 200 day moving average of $57.96. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.5761 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.55. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach. The fund also invests in ELNs in seeking income generation. JEPQ was launched on May 3, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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