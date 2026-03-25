JPMorgan International Value ETF (NASDAQ:JIVE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

JPMorgan International Value ETF (NASDAQ:JIVE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 121,873 shares, an increase of 169.8% from the February 26th total of 45,174 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 402,933 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 402,933 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan International Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan International Value ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,724,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,449,000 after buying an additional 295,833 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan International Value ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,433,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,076,000 after acquiring an additional 298,349 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan International Value ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,409,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,160,000 after acquiring an additional 57,349 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Value ETF by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 723,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,084,000 after acquiring an additional 234,583 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,580,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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JPMorgan International Value ETF Stock Up 1.7%

NASDAQ JIVE traded up $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $85.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,488. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.15 and its 200 day moving average is $80.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -775.55 and a beta of 0.41. JPMorgan International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $54.62 and a 1-year high of $92.33.

About JPMorgan International Value ETF

Jive Software, Inc is engaged in providing software sales and services. The Company’s products are sold on a subscription basis, deployable in on-premise, hosted and cloud instances and used for internal or external communities. Its traditional enterprise software product offerings are based on the Jive platform (the Jive Platform), which is a communication and collaboration hub. It sells its Jive Platform across two communities: internally for employees within the enterprise and externally for customers and partners outside the enterprise.

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