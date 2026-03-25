JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 13,320 shares, an increase of 274.9% from the February 26th total of 3,553 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,167 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 36,167 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

BBSC stock opened at $75.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.97. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.75 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.56 million, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.14.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,967,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,479,000 after acquiring an additional 137,846 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 194.6% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 93,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 61,720 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 52,727.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 21,091 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BBSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small cap companies. BBSC was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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