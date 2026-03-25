JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO) Short Interest Down 66.2% in March

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 70,524 shares, a decline of 66.2% from the February 26th total of 208,628 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 480,617 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 480,617 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0%

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.67. The stock had a trading volume of 62,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,318. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $63.33 and a 1 year high of $97.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.09.

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Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,942,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,865 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,922,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,420,000 after buying an additional 884,710 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,222,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,801,000 after buying an additional 77,857 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,917,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,520,000 after buying an additional 186,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,306,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,050,000 after acquiring an additional 387,862 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Company Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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