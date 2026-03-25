JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $108.48 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,004 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 11.3% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $108,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,427,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,373,294,000 after buying an additional 939,429 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,570,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,122,455,000 after acquiring an additional 201,983 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,524,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,422,024,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101,936 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,735,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,216,714,000 after acquiring an additional 505,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,201,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,437,403,000 after purchasing an additional 601,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $656.23 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $700.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $685.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $680.17.

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iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

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(Free Report)

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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