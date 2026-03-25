JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Up 11.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) shot up 11.9% on Wednesday after UBS Group upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. UBS Group now has a $60.00 price target on the stock. JFrog traded as high as $47.84 and last traded at $47.85. 1,104,692 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 3,298,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.78.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on JFrog from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on JFrog from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore set a $80.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.05.

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Insider Activity at JFrog

Institutional Trading of JFrog

In other JFrog news, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 15,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $627,905.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 239,902 shares in the company, valued at $9,632,065.30. The trade was a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $2,596,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 5,868,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,679,272.11. This trade represents a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 351,960 shares of company stock valued at $17,367,657. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,247,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JFrog by 452.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 46,529 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in JFrog in the third quarter worth $6,697,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 3,033.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 291,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after buying an additional 281,844 shares during the period. Finally, Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Stock Up 10.3%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.94 and a beta of 1.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $145.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Company Profile

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JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company’s platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog’s flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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