JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Upgraded to “Hold” at BMO Capital Markets

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

JBLU has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.80.

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JetBlue Airways Price Performance

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $4.19 on Monday. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 25.62% and a negative net margin of 6.64%.JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of JetBlue Airways

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 639.1% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 12,727.3% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key JetBlue Airways News

Here are the key news stories impacting JetBlue Airways this week:

Positive Sentiment: Short-term market/geopolitical relief lifted airline stocks, helping JBLU earlier this week — Biden/Trump-related de‑escalation headlines boosted risk appetite and supported airline demand expectations. Why Are Shares of JetBlue Rising Today?

Short-term market/geopolitical relief lifted airline stocks, helping JBLU earlier this week — Biden/Trump-related de‑escalation headlines boosted risk appetite and supported airline demand expectations. Neutral Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage with a “market perform” rating and a $4.50 price target — a modest upside to the current level that may increase analyst attention but does not signal conviction. BMO Coverage Note

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage with a “market perform” rating and a $4.50 price target — a modest upside to the current level that may increase analyst attention but does not signal conviction. Negative Sentiment: Large jump in short interest: reports show ~72.8M shares short as of March 13 (about 19.9% of float, ~3.1 days to cover). That elevated short interest is bearish for sentiment, increases downside pressure and can raise volatility. (Data entries show inconsistencies in later prints; the March 13 figure is the most material.)

Large jump in short interest: reports show ~72.8M shares short as of March 13 (about 19.9% of float, ~3.1 days to cover). That elevated short interest is bearish for sentiment, increases downside pressure and can raise volatility. (Data entries show inconsistencies in later prints; the March 13 figure is the most material.) Negative Sentiment: Citigroup cut its price target to $4.40, lowering sell‑side expectations and adding downward pressure on the stock. Citigroup Cuts JetBlue Price Target

Citigroup cut its price target to $4.40, lowering sell‑side expectations and adding downward pressure on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Competitive product changes at United Airlines (adding more premium seats/cabin reconfigurations) could pressure yields on overlapping routes and intensify competition for higher‑yield passengers. United Ditches More Economy Seats

About JetBlue Airways

(Get Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation is a low-cost scheduled passenger airline headquartered in Long Island City, New York. Since commencing service in 2000, the carrier has built a reputation for combining competitive fares with enhanced onboard amenities, including free in-flight entertainment, complimentary snacks and beverages, and onboard Wi-Fi. JetBlue operates a single fleet type of Airbus A320 family and Embraer 190 aircraft, which supports its focus on efficiency and operational consistency.

The airline’s core offerings include economy-class travel and a premium business-class product known as Mint, which features lie-flat seats, curated culinary options and elevated service on select transcontinental and international routes.

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