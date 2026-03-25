Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J Shares Bought by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Solutions comprises approximately 3.0% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Jacobs Solutions worth $23,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.0% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 12,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE J opened at $128.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.23 and a twelve month high of $168.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.41.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 3.49%.Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-7.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, President Shannon Miller sold 1,440 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total value of $193,147.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 25,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,390.72. The trade was a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on J

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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