Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $281.67 and last traded at $280.3120, with a volume of 172866 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $277.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays upped their target price on Jabil from $283.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Jabil from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.25.

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Jabil Trading Up 1.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $254.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.45.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.18. Jabil had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 80.96%. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other news, SVP Gary K. Schick sold 422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.77, for a total transaction of $102,870.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,200,068.11. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 17,200 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 1,111,459 shares in the company, valued at $277,864,750. This represents a 1.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 78,018 shares of company stock worth $18,997,051 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil’s expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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