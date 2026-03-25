J d Wetherspoon Plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Short Interest Up 476.2% in March

J d Wetherspoon Plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 121 shares, a growth of 476.2% from the February 26th total of 21 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

J d Wetherspoon Stock Performance

OTCMKTS JDWPY remained flat at $46.00 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 9. J d Wetherspoon has a 12-month low of $44.48 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.35.

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J d Wetherspoon Company Profile

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J D Wetherspoon plc operates one of the largest pub chains in the United Kingdom and Ireland, offering a broad portfolio of food and beverage services. The company’s pubs provide traditional British pub fare alongside a selection of real ales, craft beers, spirits, soft drinks and specialty coffees. In addition to core food and drink offerings, many locations feature breakfast menus, light bites and themed events, catering to a diverse demographic of casual diners, families and pub patrons.

Founded in 1979 by Tim Martin with the opening of “The Moon Under Water” in Muswell Hill, north London, Wetherspoon has expanded through both freehold acquisitions and long-term leases.

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