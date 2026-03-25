iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,377,685 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 283% from the previous session’s volume of 360,102 shares.The stock last traded at $118.47 and had previously closed at $117.82.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.08.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IJS. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,344,000 after buying an additional 15,669 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 751.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Further Reading

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