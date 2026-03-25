iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE Shares Acquired by Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc.

Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,504 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVE. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

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iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $210.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.11. The company has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $165.45 and a twelve month high of $223.05.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index.

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