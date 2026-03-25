iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF $EMXC Holdings Trimmed by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 427,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,050 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF comprises 4.0% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $31,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMXC. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 114.2% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:EMXC opened at $78.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.45. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $88.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

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