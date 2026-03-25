iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) Shares Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.61 and last traded at $40.73. 74,734 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 335,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.96.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.11 and a 200-day moving average of $41.74.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 81,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 655,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,243,000 after purchasing an additional 34,428 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of sovereign debt denominated in issuers’ local currencies, with limits on country exposure. LEMB was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

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