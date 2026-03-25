iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,518 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.6% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Obermeyer Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 17,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 11,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Conquis Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conquis Financial LLC now owns 34,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 19,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $123.77 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $133.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

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